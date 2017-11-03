Harry Redknapp has hinted he will return to football should the right club come calling, but poured cold water on rumours linking him with the Sunderland job.

The 70-year-old was sacked by Birmingham City in September after six straight defeats and suggested there was "every chance" his role at St Andrew's would be his last managerial job.

The former Portsmouth, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur manager admitted he was "getting bored" outside of football but insisted he had not spoken to Sunderland, despite being listed by bookmakers as one of the candidates to replace Simon Grayson. Grayson was sacked on Tuesday night (31 October) shortly after a 3-3 draw against fellow strugglers Bolton Wanderers.

"It's the first I've heard of it [the Sunderland rumours]," Redknapp told talkSPORT on Friday.

"I've never spoken to anybody.

"I am getting bored though, I must admit. [My wife] Sandra is getting more bored of me, more importantly.

"Sunderland are a great club with great tradition. It shouldn't be where it is at the moment. It is another club that should be doing a lot better."

Grayson became the Black Cats' ninth manager in less than nine years when he replaced David Moyes at the beginning of the campaign, after the former Everton boss was sacked following the club's relegation last season.

However, despite some shrewd buys in the summer, Grayson failed to steer cash-strapped Sunderland clear of trouble and left the club with the Teessiders third from bottom of the table and two points from safety.

"Simon and his team have worked tirelessly to achieve the best for the football club during their time here," Sunderland's chief executive Martin Bain said after Grayson was relieved of his duties.

"While we hoped that Simon's experience in the Football League would help us to a successful season, results have not been good enough for a club of this stature.

"In order for us to improve upon our current position, we believe a fundamental change is necessary."

The Black Cats' draw against Bolton was their fourth in the last five games and only Paddy McNair's late equaliser spared them dropping to the bottom of the table. Under Grayson, Sunderland won just one of their 15 league games, with seven draws and as many defeats.

More worryingly for the fans, Sunderland have not won in their last 13 games and are without a win at the Stadium of Light in almost a year, having last won three points on home turf when the beat Watford in December last year.