Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has been called up to the senior England squad for the first time.

Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate added the midfielder to the squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifier games against Slovenia on Thursday (5 October) and Lithuania on Sunday (8 October) after Fabian Delph and Phil Jones withdrew due to injury.

Winks has made seven appearances for Spurs this season but just one start in the Premier League. He will join up with the senior squad for his first training session on Tuesday at St George's Park after just one cap with the England Under-21 side.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who has been capped at various youth levels for England, was delighted at receiving his first call-up and labelled it the best moment of his career thus far.

"Most amazing honour being called into the England senior squad proudest moment of my career," Winks wrote via his official Twitter account following the call-up.

Winks essentially comes in as a replacement for Delph, who withdrew with a muscle strain. The Manchester City midfielder was called up despite excelling at left-back rather than his primary midfield position.

Jones missed training on Monday with an unspecified injury and has returned to Manchester United's Carrington training complex to continue his recovery. The midfielder suffered the injury after playing the full 90 minutes during their 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday (30 September).

Southgate now has 24 players to choose from for their games against Slovenia and Lithuania. Dele Alli is part of the squad but is suspended for the game at Wembley on Thursday. England can qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia with a win against Slovenia.

The Football Association, meanwhile, have confirmed that the game will go on despite a tube strike being planned for that day. According to the Guardian, members of Aslef have planned a walkout starting midnight on Thursday.

The FA have organised shuttle buses from central London for the supporters to get to the game, while they have also promised a full refund if ticket holders cannot make it to the game owing to the strike.