Aerial footage of Dominica after hurricane Maria CDEMA
This year, the Caribbean and the southeastern United States have been battered by some of the most powerful storms ever recorded. Since 1 June 2017, there have been ten Atlantic hurricanes – six of which were Category 3 or stronger. This makes 2017 the most turbulent year since 2005, which had Katrina, Rita and Wilma – and there are still six weeks until hurricane season ends, on 1 November.
This year's monster storms – Harvey, Irma and Maria – caused so much damage that this will almost certainly be the costliest hurricane season on record.
Harvey spawned record rainfall, Irma was the strongest hurricane ever recorded in the open Atlantic, and Maria caused catastrophic devastation in the Caribbean. IBTimes UK looks back at the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season in 60 powerful photos.
when it came ashore on 25 August near Corpus Christi, about 220 miles (354 km) south of Houston. Some areas received Hurricane Harvey was the most powerful hurricane to strike Texas in more than 50 years more than 40 inches (100 cm) of rain over a four-day period, leading to catastrophic flooding. Harvey caused at least 90 deaths. 26 August 2017: Barbara Koster surveys her property which was left devastated by Hurricane Harvey in Rockport, Texas Adrees Latif/Reuters 27 August 2017: Interstate highway 45 is submerged after Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, Texas Richard Carson/Reuters 27 August 2017: A Texas National Guard soldier carries a woman on his back as they conduct rescue operations in flooded areas around Houston 1Lt. Zachary West, 100th MPAD/Texas Military Department/Reuters 27 August 2017: Residents of La Vita Bella assisted living facility sit in waist-deep floodwaters after Tropical Storm Harvey hit Dickinson, Texas Social Media/Courtesy of Trudy Lampson/Reuters 27 August 2017: A rescue helicopter hovers in the background as a woman and her poodle float on an air mattress while waiting to be rescued from Scarsdale Boulevard in Houston Adrees Latif/Reuters 28 August 2017: A resident wades along a flooded street with a dog after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey in Houston Joe Raedle/Getty Images 28 August 2017: People walk down a flooded street in Houston, Texas as they leave their flooded homes Joe Raedle/Getty Images 28 August 2017: Residents wade through flood waters on Beaumont Place, Houston Jonathan Bachman/Reuters 28 August 2017: Shardea Harrison looks at her three-week old baby Sarai as they are evacuated from their flooded home in Houston Joe Raedle/Getty Images 29 August 2017: Volunteers help to push a boat of evacuees along Tidwell Road in east Houston during a rain storm Adress Latif/Reuters 30 August 2017: Volunteer rescue workers help a woman to leave her flooded home in Port Arthur, Texas Joe Raedle/Getty Images 30 August 2017: Aerial view of a flooded residential neighbourhood near Lake Houston Win McNamee/Getty Images 30 August 2017: A rescue worker carries a baby to dry land after she was rescued from a flooded area of Port Arthur, Texas Joe Raedle/Getty Images 31 August 2017: A flooded street is seen in Port Arthur, Texas, after the area was inundated with rain from Hurricane Harvey Joe Raedle/Getty Images 31 August 2017: A home is surrounded by floodwater near Sugar Land, Texas Scott Olson/Getty Images 1 September 2017: Jenna Fountain carries a bucket down Regency Drive to try to recover items from their flooded home in Port Arthur, Texas Emily Kask/AFP 1 September 2017: A US Air Force officer from the 106th Rescue Wing, New York Air National Guard, carries a young girl over flood waters caused by Hurricane Harvey to a HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter in Houston USAF/Senior Airman Joshua Hoskins/Reuters
, including Hurricane Irma ravaged a series of small islands in the northeast Caribbean Barbuda, Saint Martin and the British and US Virgin Islands, before raking Cuba and the Florida coast. Hurricane Irma caused at least 134 deaths. 6 September 2017: An aerial photograph taken by the Dutch Ministry of Defence shows the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma in Philipsburg, on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten Netherlands Ministry of Defence/Reuters 6 September 2017: An aerial photo of hurricane damaged buildings on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten Dutch Department of Defence/AFP 7 September 2017: Overturned cars and broken palm trees are seen in Orient Bay on the French Caribbean island of Saint Martin Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP 9 September 2017: A sailing boat is beached in the cemetery in Marigot, on Saint-Martin, which was devastated by Irma Martin Bureau/AFP 10 September 2017: Cubans wade along a flooded street in Havana after Hurricane Irma Yamil Lage/AFP 10 September 2017: A man wades through flood waters on a street in Havana, Cuba Yamil Lage/AFP 10 September 2017: Residents survey the damage in the Cojimar neighbourhood of Havana Yamil Lage/AFP 10 September 2017: A car is partly submerged on a flooded street as Hurricane Irma passes through Miami, Florida Joe Raedle/Getty Images 11 September 2017: Rubble from collapsed buildings is pictured in Grand-Case on the French Caribbean island of Saint-Martin after it was hit by Hurricane Irma Martin Bureau/AFP 11 September 2017: Boats wrecked by Hurricane Irma are seen from a plane over Sint Maarten, Netherlands Alvin Baez/Reuters 11 September 2017: Overturned trailer homes are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma in the Florida Keys Matt McClain -Pool/Getty Images 11 September 2017: Damaged houses are seen in the Florida Keys in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma Matt McClain-Pool/Getty Images 12 September 2017: Pastor Louicesse Dorsaint stands with his wife Maria in front of their church, Haitian United Evangelical Mission, which was damaged by flooding from Hurricane Irma in Immokalee, Florida Stephen Yang/Reuters 12 September 2017: Residents look inside a collapsed coastal house after Hurricane Irma passed the area in Vilano Beach, Florida Chris Wattie/Reuters 13 September 2017: A boat is washed up onto a patio after Hurricane Irma passed through Duck Key, Florida Joe Raedle/Getty Images 13 September 2017: People shop in a supermarket in Naples, Florida, during a power outage Spencer Platt/Getty Images 13 September 2017: An American flag hangs in floodwaters in Middleburg, Florida Sean Rayford/Getty Images 15 September 2017: Rescue workers and volunteers search for people in a waterfront neighbourhood hit by Hurricane Irma in Marathon, Florida Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images 16 September 2017: Vessels that sank during Hurricane Irma are seen underwater in St John 12 days after the devastating storm raked the US Virgin Islands Jonathan Drake/Reuters 18 September 2017: Carmelo Mota searches for belongings in his destroyed bedroom more than a week after Hurricane Irma made landfall in Charlotte Amalie, St Thomas, US Virgin Islands Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Hurricane Maria left a trail of devastation across the Caribbean, piling more misery on people living on islands that had been hit by Irma. Maria caused catastrophic damage to the island of Dominica and a major humanitarian disaster on Puerto Rico. At least 93 people are known to have been killed by Maria, but many people are still reported as missing.
20 September 2017: San Juan is seen during a blackout after Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images 21 September 2017: An aerial view of Roseau, capital of the Caribbean island Dominica, shows destruction three days after passage of Hurricane Maria Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP 21 September 2017: Cars are driven along a flooded road in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria Ricardo Arduengo/AFP 21 September 2017: A destroyed home is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St Croix, US Virgin Islands Jonathan Drake/Reuters 21 September 2017: An aerial view of Roseau, capital of the Caribbean island Dominica, three days after passage of Hurricane Maria Lionel Chamoiseau/AFP 24 September 2017: View of flooded streets in Arenoso, northeastern Dominican Republic, after the passage of Hurricane Maria Erika Santelices/AFP 24 September 2017: A man rides his bicycle along a damaged road in Toa Alta, west of San Juan, Puerto Rico Ricardo Arduengo/AFP 24 September 2017: A house sits precariously on a hillside affected by landslides in Corozal, southwest of San Juan, Puerto Rico, following the passage of Hurricane Maria Ricardo Arduengo/AFP 25 September 2017: People make their way through floodwaters on a street in San Juan, Puerto Rico Joe Raedle/Getty Images 25 September 2017: A sign on a lawn asks US President Donald Trump for "tremendous! huge! best ever!" relief for the US Virgin Islands, as seen from a Navy helicopter passing over St. Croix, US Virgin Islands Jonathan Drake/Reuters 26 September 2017: People use their mobile phones on the street during a blackout in San Juan, Puerto Rico Alvin Baez/Reuters 27 September 2017: People fill containers with water at an area hit by Hurricane Maria in Canovanas, Puerto Rico Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters 27 September 2017: Houses are seen surrounded by fallen trees a week after the passage of Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico Ricardo Arduengo/AFP 27 September 2017: A car is surrounded by the mangled remains of a recycling and waste management centre in St. Croix, US Virgin Islands Jonathan Drake/Reuters 28 September 2017: People stop on a highway near a mobile phone antenna tower to check for signal in Dorado, Puerto Rico Alvin Baez/Reuters 29 September 2017: A man stands inside a supermarket destroyed by Hurricane Maria in Salinas, Puerto Rico Alvin Baez/Reuters 30 September 2017: Coffins that were washed downhill from the municipal cemetery in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria are seen in Lares, Puerto Rico Ricardo Arduengo/AFP 2 October 2017: A destroyed house is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Naguabo, Puerto Rico Ricardo Arduengo/AFP 2 October 2017: Broken solar panels are scattered across a field at a solar farm in Humacao, Puerto Rico Ricardo Arduengo/AFP 3 October 2017: US President Donald Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto Rico Jonathan Ernst/Reuters 4 October 2017: Residents wade in a river after Hurricane Maria destroyed the town's bridge in San Lorenzo, Morovis, Puerto Rico Alvin Baez/Reuters 7 October 2017: People look at a section of a road that collapsed after Hurricane Maria swept through Barranquitas, Puerto Rico Joe Raedle/Getty Images 10 October 2017: A message on top of a building asking the US to help Puerto Rico is seen from the air over Humacao, Puerto Rico Lucas Jackson/Reuters
Scientists use a measure called Accumulated Cyclone Energy, or ACE, that factors in wind speed and storm duration to gauge hurricane power. In an average year, the ACE is just under 100. This year's ACE is more than double that – and there are still six weeks left until the season ends on 30 November.
2017 is the only season on record in which three hurricanes each had an ACE of over 40: Irma, Jose, and Maria. The season also featured the easternmost major hurricane on record, Ophelia.
remnants of Hurricane Ophelia battered Ireland on Monday (16 October), killing at least one person and causing widespread power outages as the storm headed for Britain. The first known victim was a woman who was driving near the Irish village of Aglish when a tree fell on her car, authorities said. Gusts of up to 80 mph were reported 30 years to the day after a weather event dubbed the "Great Storm of 1987" battered southern England and killed 18 people.