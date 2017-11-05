An effigy of the disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been burnt down as part of the annual Edenbridge Bonfire Society Guy Fawkes celebrations.

Each year famous celebrities who had attracted controversy have been burnt alongside a traditional 'Guy' and this year saw Wesintein take centre stage.

He was chosen by the society in the wake of a series of sex allegations against women in Hollywood.

The producer is currently being investigated by police forces in the US and UK after dozens of women came forward with allegations of abuse.

Over the years, the Edenbridge Bonfire Society has burnt effigies of a number of celebrities who feel that they deserve their "comeuppance".

When the choice of Weinstein was revealed for 2017's effigy, a spokesperson for Edenbridge Bonfire Society said: "As with last year there were many strong contenders for this year's celebrity guy, particularly in the political and cultural world.

"However, Weinstein was the obvious option due to allegations of outrageous and despicable conduct, which we at Edenbridge Bonfire Society obviously found completely abhorrent."

Weinstein has strenously denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

Last year, an effigy of Donald Trump was burnt at the event less than a week before he won the US presidential election.

In 2015, Sepp Blatter was chosen as the effigy to burn in the wake of the FIFA bribery and corruption scandal which saw him resign as president of the world football governing body in disgrace.

And the disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong was also used in the previous year after it emerged that his Tour de France titles were won while under the influence of drugs.