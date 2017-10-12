Police on both sides of the Atlantic have opened an investigation into allegations of sexual assault relating to film producer Harvey Weinstein.

London's Metropolitan Police is assessing abuse allegations against Weinstein passed onto it by another force, while the NYPD is reviewing a previously dropped 2004 assault investigation.

Lt John Grimpel of the NYPD said in a statement: "Based on information referenced in published news reports the NYPD is conducting a review to determine if there are any additional complaints relating to the Harvey Weinstein matter.

"No filed complaints have been identified as of this time and as always, the NYPD encourages anyone who may have information pertaining to this matter to call the CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS."

Actress Lucia Evans alleged that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in his Tribeca office in 2004,

The Met Police said it had been passed an allegation of sexual abuse by Merseyside police relating to Weinstein. It is being assessed by officers from the child abuse and sexual offences command, although there is no indication the complaint relates to child abuse.

The investigations arrive as part on the ongoing scandal regarding the influential movie mogul's alleged behaviour over decades.

Several actresses, including Angelina Jolie, Lea Seydoux, Rose McGowan and Cara Delevingne, have come forward to say Weinstein assaulted them or acted inappropriately toward them.

Weinstein is also accused of raping three woman, which he "unequivocally" denies.

His spokesperson added: "With respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual."

In footage obtained by TMZ, Weinstein told reporters as his downfall continues: "Guys, I'm not doing OK but I'm trying. I gotta get help ... You know, we all make mistakes ... second chance I hope."