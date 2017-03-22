Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger appears to have had the last word in the ongoing online spat between himself and President Donald Trump.

The former California governor lashed out at the Republican over his low presidential approval ratings, mirroring Trump's behaviour over Schwarzenegger's low TV ratings.

In a video posted to his Twitter page, Schwarzenegger said: "Donald. The ratings are in – and you got swamped. Wow. Now you're in the 30s.

"Wow. Now you're in the 30s. But what do you expect. I mean, when you take away afterschool programmes for children and meals on wheels for the poor people.

"That's not what you call making America great again. Come on, I mean who is advising you.

"Let me give you some advice, go to a middle school, the hart middle school right in Washington, six miles away for the white house. I'll take you there so you can see the fantastic work they are doing for these children. Let's do it huh?"

Schwarzenegger was referencing a recent poll that showed Trump's approval rating was below 40%, while also hitting out at his budget proposals, which see after school programmes and meals on wheels funding slashed.

The ongoing spat between the pair began after Schwarzenegger took over Trump's role on Celebrity Apprentice.

The president ignited the war of words by controversially telling those at the National Prayer Breakfast to "pray for Arnold ... for those ratings" in response to declining viewing figures – despite remaining an executive producer on the show.

Schwarzenegger responded in a video asking whether POTUS would want to switch jobs "so that people can finally sleep comfortably again."

Several weeks ago, the 69-year old announced he would not be doing another series of The Apprentice, saying that the show had a "bad taste" left by its association with Trump.

Despite Trump's prolific Twitter use, he has not yet responded to Schwarzenegger's video - leaving many to claim the actor has had the final word in the ongoing saga.