Beyonce is pregnant and is due to give birth to her with twins soon. But some fans think the music legend has already given birth to her babies.

Recently, the Lemonade singer shared a picture with her 102 million followers on Instagram where she was seen hugging and cuddling her five-year-old daughter over her baby bump. While the picture was filled with the loving bond between a mother and a daughter, fans had their eyes on the songstress' baby bump which they assume appears smaller comparatively to the picture of her African-themed push party.

ðŸ˜ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ A post shared by BeyoncÃ© (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

"@beyonce have you had the babies yet," an Instagram user commented on the picture. "Where are the twins," asked another. Some fans feel, the picture is not recent as it is smaller compared to her henna tattoo-decorated baby belly and assume that she was 5/6 months pregnant when she clicked this picture with daughter Blue. "Bey is somewhere with her feet up. This pic doesn't feel recent. She was bigger at her party."

Considering her massive fan following, Queen Bey's fans are supremely excited to see the new members of the Knowles family. And many believe Jay Z and Bey are sharing early pregnancy images to avoid the unwanted spotlight around their babies. "There's a good chance she's playing us to buy a little privacy before the madness starts."

A post shared by BeyoncÃ© (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

Contrary to the speculations, a new report, however, reveals that the music power couple is getting ready for the due date which can arrive any time now. "Beyonce has made massive preparations for the big day, which could arrive any time now. She literally has her bags packed, sitting by their front door, waiting for her water to break. Her doctors are on standby and Jay Z is ready to go too," a source told Hollywood Life.

The music mogul, who is over the moon to welcome his daughter's siblings, is reportedly treating his 35-year-old music diva wife like a princess during her final days of pregnancy. "Jay has been pampering Beyonce in the final days of her pregnancy, keeping her off her feet and having her favorite meals prepared for her at home. They are all set to go and ready for their new twins," the source added.