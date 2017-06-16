Beyonce is due anytime now but rumours say that she might already be in labour as Jay Z was reportedly spotted at a Los Angeles hospital.

The music mogul, who made history by being the first Hip-Hop artist to be inducted into the prestigious Song Writers Hall of Fame on June 15 (Thursday), skipped the ceremony, strengthening the speculation that the Carters are ready to welcome their twins.

The 47-year-old singer and entrepreneur earlier took to Twitter to thank over 90 rappers for being his inspiration during his journey to fame. The singer was later seen busy talking over phone while leaving his sprawling Beverly Hills mansion.

E Online claims that security around the LA hospital has been increased and that the hip-hop mogul was spotted in a chauffeur-driven black Escalade. The vehicle was reportedly headed towards the hospital; where an entire floor has been vacated prior to the arrival of the Carter twins.

Contrary to the rumours, Queen Bey's mother Tina Knowles and sister Solange were spotted spending their afternoons on June 14 away from the soon-to-be-mother. While Mama Knowles with her group Tina's Angels at Disneyland, the singer's younger sister was spotted having lunch with husband Alan Ferguson in West Hollywood.

The heavily pregnant Lemonade singer has shared multiple images of her maternity photo shoot. "Beyonce's security was seen leaving her Beverly Hills home this morning carrying two baby seats to a hospital in West LA. Beyonce's due date was yesterday and she has been seeing her OB/GYN on a regular basis at a different location. This trip to this hospital is unique," a source told Hollywood Life on 13 June.

Around the same date celebrity hairstylist, Chuck Amos shared a selfie with the pregnant singing legend with the caption: "Hang in there mama." The music power couple is already parents to 5-year-old Blue Ivy.