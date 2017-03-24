Is Brad Pitt dating again? The A-list Hollywood actor is in no hurry to enter the dating world as he is happy with his single life following his split from former wife Angelina Jolie in September 2016.

People reports that the 53-year-old Allied actor has been reconnecting with old friends while keeping his social life on the down low.

"He often has friends over," a source told the celebrity news website. "Old friends are back in his life, and he seems happy about it."

Pitt is also hitting the gym almost daily. "He's lost a few pounds," a second source said. "He's in very good shape."

He has also found a new hobby and that is sculpture.

Added to this, Brad and Jolie are back on speaking terms after months of communicating through their lawyers.

A source told People that the estranged couple speaking directly to one another is "a work in progress" and Pitt is "relieved" over their life not playing out in public anymore.

Meanwhile, HollywoodLife reports that Pitt is looking to give his six children he shares with Jolie a "sense of normalcy" amid their parents' divorce drama. A source told the gossip news website, "Pitt doesn't want them growing up in a fishbowl."

The report goes on to say that the father of six children sets up play dates for his brood and has "created a little park atmosphere at his Los Feliz home". "He wants them to make friends, have play dates, play little league, etc.," the source said.

The former couple have been involved in battle over their children following their decision to split after 12 years together.