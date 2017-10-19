Conspiracy theorists have gone into overdrive over a rumour that the First Lady Melania Trump has been replaced a body double.

Joe Vargas took to Twitter after spotting a video of Melania standing beside her husband, Donald Trump, on the South Lawn of the White House and questioned whether she was using a body double.

In his tweet, he said: "This is not Melania. To think they would go this far & try & make us think its her on TV is mind blowing. Makes me wonder what else is a lie."

This was shared tens of thousands of times and others appeared to agree with him.

The video he shared, which was from CNN, showed the Slovenian-born model with large sunglasses on, covering much of her face.

Vargas then went on to share a side-by-side picture of Melania Trump with a screenshot of her alleged body double.

The query set off a tidal wave of tweets with many mocking the situation and using it as a means of attacking Donald Trump.

This included one tweet which read: "Okay look this "Melania body-double travels w Trump" story is silly I mean where would they find another woman willing to go places with him."

Some accused the first lady of being robotic, including Marcella Arguello who said: "It's crazy if Melania has a body double cause I thought she was a robot this whole time."