He became well-known following his whirlwind romance to singer Cheryl before they tied the knot and divorced, all in a two-year time frame.

One year following their highly-publicised split, Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini is doing television interviews to promote his new Cozybox pop-up restaurant live from the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Appearing on today's Good Morning Britain, the French business encountered an extremely awkward situation by dodging showbiz correspondent Richard Arnold's questions about his ex-wife.

Fernandez-Versini looked unimpressed as he evaded the question of whether he had a message for Cheryl, who recently gave birth to a son named Bear by her boyfriend Liam Payne.

The TV presenter wasn't coy about prodding the Frenchman about his past relationship, asking him: "We know you through Cheryl – are you in a good place now?"

He also asked: "Do you have a message for Cheryl about her baby?"

Fernandez-Versini – who looked slightly taken aback – replied: "Well you know what it's the 70th film festival, we might as well focus on this festival and making it the best possible.

"It's the first time with my venture here and I just want to make it count and make it big."

Awkwardly, footage of the former Girls Aloud star flashed up on the screen from her L'Oreal Paris spokesmodel duties at the film festival, which the restauranteur was oblivious to.

Bringing the focus back to his business, he added: "I couldn't be more happier, it's my new venture, it started last night it went very well. It cannot be better!"

When the shot returned to the GMB studios to Ben Shephard and Susanna Reid – the pair were sat open-mouthed and seemed speechless. A stunned Reid remarked: "Hashtag awks".

Fernandez-Versini – who was unknown to the British public before romancing the singer – married Cheryl in July 2014 following a three-month relationship. The pair divorced in October 2016 after just 18 months as husband and wife.

GMB viewers quickly took to Twitter to comment on the situation, with one person writing: "Versini totally swerved the question on Cheryl and baby Bear the Payne #GMB" as another put: "We were all waiting for the Cheryl question...it did not disappoint #awkward #GMB".

A third added: "First time I've seen/heard Cheryl's ex on tv bit Awks asking about Cheryl and baby but he's civil and swerved it nicely @GMB".

Fernandez-Versini appears to be busying himself with work ventures since his split, and is launching a new venue, Versini, at the festival. He will also open a permanent restaurant in London of the same name later this year.

Good Morning Britain continues weekdays at 6am on ITV.