Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are not married despite reports claiming that the love birds have tied the knot in a "last-minute ceremony" on New Year's Eve in front of their families in San Diego.

The reports about the marriage were further fuelled as the Wrecking Ball hitmaker posted photos of their families alongside the hashtag "in laws".

"Miley and Liam didn't get married on New Year's Eve, it was just a big get together party and bonding session for both the families," a source told HollywoodLife. "They're in no rush to tie the knot."

"Miley and Liam are ecstatically happy right now, and in no hurry at all to make it official. When they do eventually marry though, everyone will know about it, trust me!"

"[Miley] is happy with how the relationship with Liam is going," the source said. "She's adamant that she doesn't want to get divorced, so she wants to make sure when she eventually gets married it actually means forever." And, let's face it, Miley has some great role models when it comes to sticking together through thick and thin!

This comes after an earlier report said that they had the knot. "It was all extremely last-minute," a source allegedly told the NW magazine and added that the couple only revealed their wedding plans to their families just hours before it took place.

"Liam's entire family flew over for the holidays and the Cyrus family were in town too. It just seemed like a no-brainer to do it while everyone was together," the source said. (Via Daily Mail)

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met on the sets of their movie The Last Song in 2009 but split in 2013. However, the duo reunited in December 2015.