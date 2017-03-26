Amber Portwood has invited arch rival Farrah Abraham to her wedding despite their ugly fights. But weighing on the friendly gesture is Abraham's boyfriend Simon Saran, slammed the invite and compared her wedding to a "circus".

He told Radar Online that he would attend Portwood's wedding and noted, "I haven't been to a circus in a while, it could be fun."

Amber and Abraham were involved in a violent brawl during the Teen Mom OG season 6 reunion special that aired in December 2016. Abraham had said that Portwood's fiancé Matt Baier looks like a paedophile and Portwood stormed the stage and slapped her across the face.

Portwood is ready to bury to hatchet as she recently revealed that she will invite everyone from Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG to her wedding, which includes, Abraham.

The Teen Mom OG star spoke to People magazine about her wedding plans with partner. She said, "[Matt] is completely into it, even more than me maybe. He is writing down the guest list and we already have 200 people on it, I don't even know 50 of them! Every single Teen Mom [star] will be invited. Every single one from Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG."

Speaking about her nuptials she said, "I don't know if I feel frantic or anything. I'm kind of scared — not for any particular reason — just the fact that I'm getting married. We are on time and we pretty much know exactly what we want to do. We're just trying to stay level-headed, because there's a lot going on right now."

The 26-yar-old revealed, that she will design her own wedding gown and told the outlet, "I am designing my own wedding dress ... I just don't know who I would want to do it. The style that I am going for is really '30s, '40s, '50s, where it's kind of see-through but not. [It has] certain jewels on it, [is] body-forming and flared out at the end with a long train. I've went to a couple of stores and looked at dresses that are very similar and I got a lot of ideas."