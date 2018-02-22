Liverpool star Mohamed Salah "can and will" get better and is one of the best players in the world at the moment, according to AS Roma legend Francesco Totti.

The Egyptian international left Roma and joined the Merseyside club for a fee of €42m (£36.9m, $46.9m) last summer. He was one of the standout players for the Serie A outfit last term, scoring 15 goals and registering 11 assists.

Totti played alongside Salah for two seasons before the 41-year-old retired from professional football after the end of the last season. The winger has been in fine form for Jurgen Klopp's side this season.

The former Chelsea man has already hit the 30-goal mark for Liverpool in his first season for the Reds. The Italian attacker has trained with the African star while the pair were at Roma and gave an insight on why Salah has been able to shine for the Premier League outfit.

"The level he is playing at the moment, he is one of the best players in the world — and I think he can and will get even better," Totti said, as quoted by the Mirror.

"I know him well, he is a good friend and wants to keep ­improving, to keep ­getting better as a player. He does all the right things, he trains hard, he works hard, he listens to the coaches – that's why, as good as he is playing at the moment, I think maybe there is even one more level in him."

Salah's last goal for the Reds came in their 5-0 away win over FC Porto in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie. Liverpool's crushing victory over the Portuguese club has helped them keep one foot in the quarter-final of the competition.

Totti claims having Salah in the squad will only improve the Anfield club's chances of winning the European competition for the sixth time.

"He is one of those players who can make the difference in the big games. That is why Liverpool cannot be ruled out of winning the Champions League," the former Italian international explained.

"There are more complete teams in the competition – but when you have a player like him, you start to believe anything is possible."