WBA and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has played down the chances of a potential all-British showdown between him and Tyson Fury in 2018.

Former champion Fury was recently cleared to fight again, provided he gets his licence back, after he accepted a two-year backdated suspension from UK Anti-Doping (UKAD).

The 29-year-old called out Joshua soon after as the two unbeaten heavyweights have been trash-talking each other for a while now ahead of what has been called "the biggest fight in British boxing history".

"AJ" claimed in December that he would be ready to "rock and roll" with Fury in the summer provided the latter gets his act together.

However, Joshua now believes the fight is not possible at this point because of Fury's current fitness as well as the need for a tune-up fight.

"That's more of a fantasy at the moment," Joshua was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. "It's just that he's not fit and he hasn't had a fight.

"The ball is in his court. We've stayed consistent, we've defended the titles we've won and we've captured more titles.

"If Fury was still fit, we would probably be talking about Fury for March. It's not me... I'm definitely consistent and ready to fight anyone."

While Joshua believes a meeting with WBO title-holder Joseph Parker or WBC title-holder Deontay Wilder is more likely, he also believes that the "Gypsy King" poses the toughest test for him out of the trio.

"I think Fury would be [the toughest] if he comes back in shape," Joshua had stated back in December. "I just think he's awkward in the mind and he's awkward in his style. Unpredictable, this is the situation.

"You just don't know. He doesn't have one significant style. He may move around the ring and try and steal the win, he may just jab the whole fight. I've seen him fight guys like John McDermott years ago where he would just try and fight with you, Steve Cunningham where he tries to fight with him and he's more vulnerable.

"So I don't know what style Fury will possess but he's good because he can mix it up, he's a man of many trades."

Meanwhile, Fury took to Twitter to reveal that his progress so far has been promising and that the "weight is flying off" following a successful first week of camp.