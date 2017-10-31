Manchester United teenager Angel Gomes' father has revealed the player is "coveted by all the greats of Europe."

The 17-year-old was handed a first-team debut by Jose Mourinho in the last league fixture against Crystal Palace. He became the youngest player since Duncan Edwards to appear in the Red Devils' first team when he came off the bench against the Eagles.

An injury forced Gomes to miss the Uefa Under-17 Championship in May, which England lost to Spain. However, the attacking midfielder was included in the squad for the 2017 Fifa World Cup in India as the Young Lions came from 2-0 down to beat Spain 5-2 in the final on 28 October.

Gomes' rise at United and England youth sides has seen him attract interest from top clubs across Europe, according to his father Gil Gomes.

"He is the youngest player in the history of English football of Manchester United. So the qualities are really above average. And today he is a player coveted by all the greats of Europe," Gomes told RTP, as relayed by Sport Witness.

The Sun reported that Angel has stalled over signing his first professional contract at Old Trafford. The teenager is yet to commit his future to the 20-time English champions as Barcelona are interested in securing his services.

Barcelona have long been monitoring Angel as they were looking to sign him last year. Last November, Gil revealed approaches from clubs regarding his son, but he then stressed that the attacker dreams of his future at United.

"The important thing is that Angel continues to have all this pleasure in playing football. I don't deny that many clubs ask me about him, but that's what he always says...the next dream is to play for Manchester United's first team, a club where he has been growing," Gil told the Portuguese publication A Bola.