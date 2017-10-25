Ian Wright believes it is time for Theo Walcott to leave Arsenal after falling down the pecking order in terms of a role in the first-team this season.

The Gunners forward has made just three appearances in the Premier League thus far this campaign with all of them coming from the substitute's bench. He has been mainly used in the cup competitions by Arsene Wenger.

Walcott has started all three of Arsenal's games in the Europa League and both the games in the Carabao Cup. He has scored three goals and assisted two more in his five appearances, but was not convincing during the Gunners' win over Norwich City on Tuesday (24 October).

He played the entire game against the Canaries, but put in a disappointing performance. Arsenal needed 18-year-old Eddie Nketiah to rescue them with a brace and ensure they progressed to the next round with a 2-1 come-from-behind win.

The 28-year-old, who has spent over a decade at Arsenal since moving from Southampton in 2006, is unlikely to make the starting XI in the Premier League any time soon. Wenger's formation to switch to a 3-4-2-1 sees Mesut Ozil and Alex Iwobi ahead of the Englishman for a place on the right ride of the front three.

Wright believes it will be better for Walcott to call time on his Arsenal career and make a fresh start elsewhere as he does not see him progressing further at the Emirates Stadium. Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Darren Bent, who was also part of the panel discussing the England international's future, agreed with the Gunners' legend suggesting that a move could help him take his game to the next level.

"I think so, for [his own] sake," Wright told Sky Sports with regards to Walcott's future at Arsenal.

"I'm not sure where he can go now with Arsenal and he's only playing in the Carabao Cup and the Europa League.

"He'll want to finish on a high in respect of what he's doing, he's given Arsenal great service in the time he's been there and for me he should move on for himself," the Gunners legend explained.