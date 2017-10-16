Faryal Makhdoom has been doing a great job of putting her pending divorce to Amir Khan aside and focusing on balancing her professional life with being a single mother.

The 26-year-old model has endured a tough few months, feuding with Khan's family and breaking up with him in August, she is bouncing back by focusing on her eponymous cosmetics line and changing up her look.

American-Pakistani Makhdoom, who married Khan in 2013 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City, has posted several times on Instagram since the weekend, much to her 813K followers' delight.

One Boomerang showed her all dressed up for a night out in a green and black dress, accessorised with statement tassel earrings and over-the-knee boots. Another snap was from a professional photo shoot for her own line, Faryal Cosmetics.

Makhdoom – who boasted a flawless make-up look complete with glossy highlighter and dramatically defined eyes – also used it as an opportunity to sell hair oil by a company she is sponsored by.

Fans were quick to praise the post, with one commenting: "U r my inspiration faryal since day one and now i respect u even more . U r one brave and a strong woman. May Allah swt fulfills all your needs and answer all ur prayers Ameen ❤❤❤❤❤❤".

Her latest snap appeared to have shocked fans, however, as she questioned them on what they thought about her cutting her hair off.

In a selfie taken from below, Faryal donned a shorter hair style while wearing a black zip-up top and captioned it: "Short hair? yay or nay?"

Many fans were disapproving of the suggestion, with one telling her: "No.. U can use a short hair wig for time being if you really want to try..."

Another said: "Long long long!"

Her latest posts take a more upbeat tone than last week's, when Makhdoom expressed her struggles of being a single parent due to heartbreak over her marriage breakdown.

She wrote on the social media sharing site: "To be a good mother while my heart was breaking was one of the hardest roles I've ever had to play."

Khan has shown little remorse towards the breakdown of his marriage on social media, and most recently announced his plans to return to the ring.

The British boxer – worth £23m – recently said in a public statement that he "can't wait to get back in the ring, where I belong. I apologise to all my fans for not being active for a year".