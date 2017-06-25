It seems like Kailyn Lowry will have to fill in the shoes of both mother and father when her third child arrives. The Teen Mom 2 star had announced the news of her pregnancy back in February and some months later she had even revealed the identity of her baby daddy – Chris Lopez.

But so far, the father of Lowry's unborn child has had no involvement with her pregnancy. Keeping all this in mind, a source has told HollywoodLife that the MTV star is all set to become a single mother even if it breaks her heart.

"Kailyn [Lowry] is fully prepared to raise this baby on her own. She's expecting the bare minimum from [baby daddy] Chris [Lopez]," the source dished about the mother-of-two.

"She's sad about that because she did have a lot of hope that he would step up to the plate and be a good father. But she's not going to try and force him to be a dad. If he wants to miss out on the best thing in life then that's his loss.

"It's not easy to accept and it does hurt her heart," the alleged source was quoted as saying by Hollywood Life.

Although Lopez has been estranged from Lowry and their upcoming bundle of joy, the 25-year-old TV star still hopes that things will change for the good when the baby is finally here.

"She wants her child to have both a mom and dad, but she's leaving it in God's hands. She's praying that once their baby is here, Chris' heart will melt and he'll get his priorities right and put his kid first," the gossip website reported.

Meanwhile, the lack of Lopez's involvement as a father has once again put Javi Marroquin in the good books of Lowry. The reality star, who shares three-year-old son Lincoln with her ex, has started noticing the stark differences between Marroquin and Lopez.

"Right now she's seeing how amazing Javi is more than ever before," another source claimed. "The way he looks after the boys and is just so involved in their lives is pretty amazing. He's been SO supportive lately, more supportive than Chris that's for sure.

Lowry, who also has seven-year-old Isaac with ex Jo Rivera, is currently enjoying a babymoon with her sons in the Virgin Islands. And one look at her Instagram profile will prove that she is quite a standout mother.