Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran got a 5-year restraining order against the singer on 15 June, Thursday. The news has reportedly disappointed Rihanna, who shared a deep relationship with him. The singer is reportedly "heartbroken that Chris is still struggling with his demons."

RiRi broke up with the Royalty album hit maker in 2009 after a domestic violence case. But it is speculated that she still holds a soft spot for him and wants him to work on mending his violent ways. Tran has sought the restraining order after testifying that the 28-year-old singer has beaten her and has threatened to do so again.

The Anti singer, allegedly feels she was "let down all over again when she heard the news about his 5-year restraining order," a source told Hollywood Life. The 29-year-old Grammy-winning singer reportedly wants Brown to learn his lessons and treat the latest jolt from Tran as a "wake-up call".

"She can't stand always being disappointed by Chris and so she texted him urging him to grow up. Rihanna wants the best for Chris and hopes that this restraining order will be the wake-up call he needs to get his life together," the source added.

Brown and his former girlfriend Karrueche Tran had a bitter breakup, and in her application seeking the restraining order, she allegedly claimed that the R&B singer threatened her through text messages.

"I'm not being nice to you no more, if I see you out in public again and I'm there I will make you hate me even more, don't be anywhere I'm out in public, I'm going to ban you from all events," one of Brown's message allegedly read, according to TMZ. He also reportedly messaged her saying "Bitch I will beat the s**t out of you".

Rihanna, who has a liking for her ex lover, has warned Brown to move on from the incident and focus on his daughter, Royalty.

"Rihanna warned Chris that if he can't learn his lesson soon, his role as a dad may be in jeopardy. She knows how important Royalty is so she told him to stay focused and live a good life for the sake of your daughter," a source had earlier told Hollywood Life.