Every chance of T.I reconciling with his estranged wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris seems shattered after the rapper arrived at a Super Bowl party with another woman, Kristen Ingram. Pictures of the new pair walking the red carpet together not only broke Tiny's heart but has also affected their children, reports claim.

A source told Hollywood Life, "T.I. really doesn't know how much damage he caused by talking a picture with that woman. Their children are social media pros and are asking Tiny who the girl is that dad's taking pictures with."

"Hearing them ask that question broke Tiny's heart and she held back bawling in tears so the kids wouldn't see or hear how much pain she's really in," the gossip report added.

The hip-hop power couple's six-year-long marriage came to an end when the songstress born Tameka "Tiny" Harris filed for divorce in December 2016 after months of a rocky relationship. Despite the split, though, the couple continued to spark reconciliation rumours until new pictures of T.I surfaced with his mystery woman.

According to reports, the R&B sensation is now ready to pull the plug on her marriage if the Live Your Life singer does not focus on working on their strained relationship.

"She's loosened the leash a bit but has no problem cutting it off as she walks the other way for good," a previous report claimed, "T.I. knows damn well he's adding fuel to the fire by taking pics with women, knowing he and Tiny are still working on their marriage. Tiny doesn't understand it and she thought they were past this type of drama and blatant disrespect."

This comes after the 41-year-old songstress explained her terms of reconciliation with her estranged husband in a live video on StreetVue TV. She had said, "No I'm not gonna go back to T.I. He need [sic] to come back to me, baby," adding, "He need to come on back to me. I'm where I'm supposed to be at."

T.I. and Tiny, as they are adorably known, have been together as a couple for around 15 years and they share two children along with a number of stepchildren.