Barcelona and Manchester City target Hector Bellerin will consider joining the Spanish giants in the summer if Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger leaves the club at the end of the season. Barca are in need of a new right-back and have made Bellerin their top target ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old only signed a new six-and-a-half year deal at The Emirates in December and The Guardian claims he was told that Wenger would be staying at the club beyond the end of the season. If the Arsenal manager does walk away from his post Bellerin will be forced into a rethink, and Barcelona are ready to capitalise on any potential change of heart with money seemingly no object.

Manchester City are also interested in the Arsenal full-back and tried to lure him to The Etihad Stadium in the summer, but Bellerin resisted and committed his future to his current club as he enjoys playing under Wenger. The Spaniard is not the only Premier League full-back that Barcelona have been linked with in recent days; the Blaugrana are also reportedly monitoring Tottenham's Kyle Walker.

Barcelona failed to find an adequate replacement for decorated Brazilian Dani Alves last summer and remain unconvinced by Sergi Roberto, who is primarily a midfielder, and Aleix Vidal, who is out for presumably the rest of the season with a horrific ankle injury. Bellerin fits the style of play at the Camp Nou and came through Barcelona's academy before being let go at the age of 16.

Wenger's decision over his future is seemingly crucial to whether Bellerin stays in north London and is also of interest to Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, who like Bellerin has been linked with a move to Manchester City. The talented duo have less than 18 months to run on their current deals and will not commit their futures to Arsenal until they know their manager's plans.

The Gunners would understandably be loath to lose their coveted asset and will attempt to resist any bid put to them by Barcelona, Manchester City or indeed any club. Arsenal have sold the likes of Emmanuel Petit, Cesc Fabregas and Thierry Henry to the Catalans in recent years and are keen to end the days of losing their talented players to the allure of the Camp Nou.