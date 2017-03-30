Hector Bellerin's camp has reportedly denied that the Arsenal star recently had a meeting with Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez to discuss his potential return to the La Liga giants.

Sport and Mundo Deportivo insist that the Spaniard is still a top target for the Catalan side but sources close to the player have told both publications that the reported face to face with the Catalan chief eventually never happened.

Bellerin, 22, has emerged as one of the top priorities of Barcelona ahead of the 2017-2018 as the La Liga giants are still looking to fill the void left by the summer departure of Dani Alves to Juventus.

Sport recently reported that Barcelona had already begun talks with Arsenal over a deal worth more than €40m (£34.5m, $43m) to bring Bellerin back to the Nou Camp, after he left them in the summer of 2011 to move to the Arsenal academy.

Cadena Ser Catalunya added more fuel to the saga earlier this week after reporting that Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez travelled to London before the international break to meet with Bellerin and discuss the move.

The radio station said that during the meeting the Arsenal ace informed Fernandez that he is ready to leave the Emirates at the end of the current season, especially if Wenger also decides to leave.

However, it looks that Bellerin's camp has reacted quickly to that information as both Sport and Mundo Deportivo are now claiming that the entourage of the Arsenal star is firmly denying the meeting.

Yet, this doesn't mean that Barcelona won't try to sign Bellerin in the coming summer transfer window as Fernandez himself Fernandez confirmed earlier this week that he has been scouting the development of the Spaniard during a number of games during the season.

In this sense, Mundo Deportivo adds that the club technical secretary was in Roma earlier this week to watch the Arsenal star in action with the Spanish under 21 during their victory over Italy.

Bellerin, meanwhile, recently refused to close the door on a potential return to the Nou Camp, although suggesting that Wenger' future at Arsenal will hold the key in his final decision.