She may be 44, but supermodel Heidi Klum proved that she's still giving women half her age a run for their money with her appearance at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night (17 September).

The new face of Lidl wowed in a plunging red floor-length Grecian gown by fashion designer Peter Dundas which showed off her perky chest and lean endless legs with its thigh-high split.

Klum – who was married to singer Seal for 10 years before their divorce in 2015 – accessorised with a pair of oversized embellished wooden earrings and wore her hair in a straight style with a half-up messy bun.

The mother-of-four received a mixed response over the look, which also featured numerous wooden bangles adding to the bohemian vibe, with one fan telling her: "Love it❤️ you look beautiful and comfortable."

Another said: "Is it just me, ore does the earrings look like cookies? "

A third added: "Sexy dress. Earrings and bracelets are a bit much for my taste. Hair too straight and flat - takes away from your beautiful face." Someone else commented: "The dress is smashing, but the earrings...ouch."

German star Klum is renowned for her love of deep necklines, making quite the impression at the MTV VMAs at the end of August in another Peter Dundas gown that featured a chest cut-out, sparking rumours of a boob job.

Klum has been a judge on America's Got Talent since 2013 alongside Howie Mandel, Mel B and Simon Cowell.

Mel B has recently returned to Instagram after a short break following reports that she was dating a married Beverly Hills cop, receiving a torrent of abuse on her latest pictures.

Mel B shared a picture of Nicole Kidman and a quote from her speech upon receiving the gong for Outstanding Lead Actress in Big Little Lies, in which she said that "we shined a light on domestic abuse".

Presumably reflecting on her former marriage to Stephen Belafonte, the former Spice Girl captioned the shot: "We are not alone remember that, 'the light is shined' again thanks to @nicolekidman at the @televisionacad and always has been, so pls trust and believe, you don't have to be a victim no more, you do have the power and support to stand up to this, leave all your shame and pain with your abuser, if not the "Diablo" WILL kill you".