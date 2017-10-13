Several celebrities have come out to raise their voice against Harvey Weinstein, the movie mogul who is facing sexual harassment allegations. And Heidi Klum is the latest among those, condemning the "pervasive" problem and hailing the "brave women" who dared to speak up against the Hollywood boss.

"I wish I could say that the horrible stories I read about Harvey Weinstein are a rare occurrence in our society, but that is simply not the case," she told People.

The 44-year-old modelling legend, however, highlighted that sexual harassment is not limited to only the entertainment industry as women continue to suffer the trauma in almost all work sectors.

"We would be naive to think that this behaviour only happens in Hollywood," she added.

Expressing her disgust over the mistreatment of women, the Project Runway host and judge said, "This is one example of the more pervasive problem of the mistreatment of women around the world.

"I think it would be hard to find a woman – myself included – who have not had an experience where they have felt intimidated or threatened by a man using his power, position or his physical stature."

She went on to praise the women who raised their voices against Weinstein, saying, "I truly admire these brave women who are coming forward to share their stories because change cannot come unless there is a dialogue and people are held accountable."

Several leading actresses like Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Ashley Judd have accused the movie producer of sexually inappropriate behaviour.

Amid the sexual harassment accusations, actress Rose McGowan shocked everyone with rape allegations as she tweeted, "@jeffbezos I am calling on you to stop funding rapists, alleged pedos and sexual harassers. I love @amazon but there is rot in Hollywood. @jeffbezos Be the change you want to see in the world. Stand with truth. #ROSEARMY #Amazon."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Weinstein issued a statement in response to all the allegations, saying, "Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."