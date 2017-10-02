Hills star Heidi Montag has given birth to her first child with husband Spencer Pratt. Their baby boy, whom they have named Gunner Stone, was born on Sunday, 1 October and is said to be doing fine, as is Montag.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Pratt described the birth as "officially the most lit day of my life". Montag meanwhile, said: "We are so blessed to have a beautiful healthy baby boy. It was the hardest and most rewarding experience."

The pair met through MTV reality show The Hills in 2006, marrying three years later. They've taken part in numerous reality shows, most famously taking part in 2013's series of Celebrity Big Brother.

Montag announced her pregnancy in May, telling Us Weekly at the time: "The reality is sinking in that we are going to have a child! I've read every pregnancy book, and now I realise I don't know anything."

Meanwhile Pratt revealed: "Heidi has wanted to be a mum since the day I met her."

They also announced the sex of the baby in May, with Montag saying: "It was in my heart to have a boy. I thought Spencer really used to want a boy, and then a few months ago we had a conversation where he said, 'Let's just make sure it's healthy. Boy or girl, I don't care.' I hope to have a little girl one day, but for my first child, I really wanted a son."

Naturally, Montag documented her pregnancy on social media, taking selfies and expressing her excitement at the prospect of being a parent.

In one Instagram post she wrote: "So excited to celebrate my first Mother's Day! Thank you to all you beautiful amazing moms for your endless love and dedication! Missing my mommy!"