Children in a Gloucestershire town have been issued with a warning from the police after a young pupil was approached in an alleyway by a stranger,

Pupils and parents at Archway School in Stroud were warned about the dangers of leaving their children alone after one pupil of an unknown age, was approached by a man who said "hello little boy."

Gloucestershire Live reported that the letter from headteacher Colin Belford read: "Please remind children to be aware of stranger danger on their way to and from school, particularly if they are on their own.

"Yesterday a male student was approached by a man whilst on his way home from school.

"The incident was reported to the police by his parent. We will be reminding students of our advice regarding stranger danger in tutor time next week, and police advice remains that anyone being the victim of inappropriate behaviour should report the matter to them."

The man is reported to have walked off after following the boy for a short while and was described as 5ft 2in/5ft 3in tall, aged around 50, with short grey hair, wearing a grey Regatta-type anorak and may have been carrying a bag.

Other schools in the area have since issued similar warnings following the incident.

Gloucestershire Police reminded parents to consider their children's safety when they are walking alone especially as the evenings get darker in the winter.

Police also said that the parents, at around 3.30pm, tried to look for the man near to Jack Russell Close on Thursday 5 October, but failed to track him down.

Anyone with information about the incident has been told to contact the police on 101 quoting 312/5/10..