Detectives in Montgomery County, Maryland state, US, have offered a cash reward of up to $10,000 (£7,755) for information that can help identify a naked man who tried to break into a house.

Officers released part of the surveillance footage received by the homeowner in Bethesda area, asking the public to help identify the nude burglar.

On May 17, the homeowner was reviewing his home's surveillance video and "discovered that a nude suspect had attempted to gain entry into his residence shortly after midnight," police said in a statement.

The footage shows the suspect walking outside the house, peering in windows and trying to open a door. He fled when an exterior motion light was activated.

"Anyone who has information about the suspect is asked to call the 2nd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6710," the police said in a statement.

"Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest in this case."