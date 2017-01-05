Ever since the DC fraternity welcomed Henry Cavill under its wing, the British actor has evolved to be better known as Superman with his intense performance on-screen. While there's still time before the actor next dons his blue-suit-red-cape costume for the Justice League movie alongside Ben Affleck's Batman, he shared some little titbit to keep fans hooked to the superhero world.

Cavill shared a new Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice behind-the-set photo on his Instagram account to offer a glimpse into the intense world of superhero action. In the picture, the Man Of Steel actor rocks a super angry expression as he barges in ready to pack a punch in one of the fight scenes.

Apart from Superman's fierce shot from Dawn Of Justice, the picture also reveals the technical set-up involved in the filming of the action-packed superhero film.

"Remembering a time while shooting BvS and they told me I wasn't allowed my usual Salted Caramel Mochaccino with skinny coconut milk and whip... #NoMercy #NoExcuses #Superman," the DC actor cheekily captioned the photo on the picture-sharing site. Clearly, the actor just wanted to share a fun moment before he makes his big-screen appearance as the god-like hero in Justice League.

Cavill, in his short tenure in DC's Extended Universe, has owned the role of Superman like a worldwide icon. He made his debut as the Superman in 2013's Man of Steel and next he was seen sharing screen-space with Affleck's Batman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman in Dawn of Justice.

While his next big venture will be the superhero ensemble movie featuring Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman alongside Ezra Miller's Flash, Ray Fisher's Cyborg, and Jason Momoa's Aquaman, Cavill is also reported to be working on Man Of Steel 2. If the actor's words are any indication, Justice League may once feature a Batman vs Superman conflict as the later challenges the Dark Knight's leadership upon coming back to life.

Justice League arrives in theatres on 17 November 2017 while Man Of Steel 2 is still under development.