Superman's resurrection is more than inevitable when Justice League reunites under Batman and Wonder Woman's direction in the upcoming DC blockbuster.

While a superhero's return is not that big a surprise, what remains to be seen is how a normal office-going Clark Kent will be brought back to life after that funeral scene of 2016's Dawn of Justice. And if Justice League star Henry Cavill's words are anything to go by, the hint lies in the DC Comics' Rebirth series.

Dishing on the possibilities of how Justice League plot could include his human alter ego, Cavill told Miami's WSVN-TV there are various opportunities for Kent in the Rebirth comics.

"[In] Rebirth comics, it's a very different style of Clark Kent and Superman," the DC actor said before explaining a prospect storyline for Kent.

"He actually has a son as well, with Lois, and they live in a different place. It's a very different lifestyle and relationship going on there," Cavill continued adding, "So there's an opportunity there for that, but there are so many different other opportunities as well where we can express and play with what and who Clark is."

Since the catastrophic showdown between Superman and Doomsday in the last instalment, there has been much anticipation and uncertainty about Superman's return. In fact, fans found solace only when Cavill's superhero appeared alongside the team in promotional photos.

But the mystery surrounding the Kryptonian legend is still there, for instance, what about Superman's black suit? – A sneak peek of which sent fans into a frenzy earlier.

"I mean, it appears to be a black suit, right?" Cavill teased adding to the anticipation just ahead of the big release of ensemble movie. "It's very difficult to take a picture of your own 'S'... I may have been [wearing the black suit]."

One thing's for sure, Justice League would have a much different tone as compared to the Dawn of Justice, if the cast is to be believed.

"It has a serious scenario with moments of humour and lightness peppered throughout," Cavill says, "when people are in bad situations gallows humour does come into effect."

Justice League starring Ben Affleck (Batman), Cavill (Superman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Ezra Miller (The Flash), and Ray Fisher (Cyborg) hits theatres on 17 November.