Everton summer signing Henry Onyekuru has revealed that Ronald Koeman's side pipped 47 clubs to his signature and says he even had a medical with Paris Saint-Germain before opting to join the Blues.

Everton beat off a whole host of sides including Arsenal and West Ham United to sign Onyekuru from Belgian outfit KAS Eupen for a fee of £6.8m. The Nigeria international, who made his debut for the Super Eagles earlier this year, finished last season as the top scorer in the Jupiler Pro League with 21 goals and predictably gained a hatful of admirers.

He will continue his development in Belgium for another 12 months - Everton immediately loaned him to Anderlecht on a season-long loan - and will hope to impress manager Ronald Koeman, who is set to lose star striker Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United.

But Onyekuru's career could have taken a rather different path if he did choose one of the other 47 clubs that monitored him since January. The 20-year-old spoke of the 'crazy' rush for his services and how he close he came to signing for PSG, who he believes were not urgent enough during the negotiation process.

"As many as 48 teams were battling to sign me, when you consider the amount of teams from January till I decided to join Everton, it was crazy but I believe the move to Everton is best for my career," Onyekuru told OwnGoalNigeria.

"I even had medicals at PSG, but they were a bit slow during talks, and two hours after my medicals, my manager cancelled the deal with them when we heard of the offer from Everton. I was that close to joining PSG."

Onyekuru is one of a raft of new additions to have joined Everton this summer. Koeman's men have already signed Davy Klaassen, Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane and Sandro Ramirez during the transfer window, while a number of youngsters have joined to help bulk up David Unsworth's Under-23 squad.

Everton have been remarkably busy on the transfer front already, spending close to £100m, but their business is far from done. Along with the sale of Lukaku, the Blues are poised to welcome back Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney and are keen on deals for Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud and Swansea City playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson.