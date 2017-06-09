Arsenal's attempts to make Henry Onyekuru their second summer signing could yet collapse, after the Nigeria international revealed he is in talks with other clubs about leaving KAS Eupen. The 20-year-old had appeared destined to move to the Emirates Stadium after hailing their offer for his services, but rivals sides could yet hijack the move.

Sky Sports understand the Gunners have had an offer of £6.8m (€7.8m) accepted for the youngster, who primarily operates on the left wing. Onyekuru made 41 appearances in all competitions for Eupen last season, scoring 24 goals and making nine assists – and he looks set to embark on the next chapter in his exciting career.

Sead Kolasinac became Arsenal's first summer signing earlier this week when he joined from Bundesliga side Schalke on a free. Manager Arsene Wenger is targeting between two and three new additions this summer and the second of those looked set to come in the form of Onyekuru.

However, the player has issued an ultimatum to potential suitors and wants guarantees over his first-team opportunities before he abandons a regular starting place in the Belgian top flight. Onyekuru has also revealed he is in talks with sides from England, Germany and France, though Arsenal are the only club to have had an offer accepted.

"The first and most important thing for a player is to get playing time," he told ESPN. "I'm still young and I still have a long career to pursue but now I need to play. My agents are in talks with top clubs in the Premier League, Bundesliga, the French league and others. If they accept our terms, then I'll make a decision.

"It's not just about going to a big club and sitting on the bench. It's not good for me, or being loaned to a club where I won't play or where I will struggle to play. The money can come later but for now, I just want to play to improve, not just to play for a big club."

While Arsenal are not the only club interested in Onyekuru, the winger's emotional attachment with the club could prove pivotal during negotiations. The player is a self-confessed fan of the FA Cup winners, having cited Thierry Henry as his idol growing up. He also recalls fellow countryman Nwankwo Kanu's spell at the club between 1999 and 2004.

He added: "I used to watch [Kanu] a lot when he played for Nigeria and also Arsenal because I have been an Arsenal fan since [then], and I like the way he plays more with his head and not his strength."