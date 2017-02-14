The two-step verification helps protect users' Microsoft account by making it more difficult for anyone to sign in to a personal account. The method uses two different forms of identity: one with user's password and a contact method, which is also known as security info.

So even if someone managed to find your password, the person would be stopped if he/she does not have access to your security information.

Two-step verification can be set up with an email address, phone number or authenticator app. Microsoft will send you a security code to enter the sign-in page, every time you sign in on a new device or from a new location.

When two-step verification is enabled, you will get a security code to the given email address, phone or authenticator app. If the feature is turned off, you will have to verify your identity with security codes periodically, when there is risk to your account security.

Keep in mind when you turn on this feature, you will need two forms of identification, which means if you forget your password just in case, you will need two contact methods. Otherwise if you lose contact method, the password will not be enough to log into your account. Hence, it is advisable to keep three pieces of security information on your account.

How to turn on/off two-step verification

• Head over to Security settings page and sign in with Microsoft account

• Go to Two-step verification then choose Set up two-step verification to turn it on. You might choose Turn off two-step verification to disable the feature

• Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the process.