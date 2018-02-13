Beyoncé is very protective of her husband, Jay-Z. Comedian Tiffany Haddish claimed that she watched first hand as the Crazy In Love singer busted a woman who tried to make a move on her husband.

The 38-year-old revealed in clip for TV One's 10 part docu-series, Uncensored, the mother of three was not impressed when an actress got too close to Jay-Z.

Sharing details about the moment, Haddish revealed, "I was talking to JAY-Z for a little bit. And there was another actress that was there who was also talking to JAY-Z."

"[The actress] touched JAY-Z's chest and Beyoncé came walking up like...'Biitttchhh!' But, she didn't say that," Haddish clarified and went on to add, "But her demeanour, her body from the way she walked up on them said, 'Get your hands off my man's chest.'"

"So then she also started talking to the other actress and some other stuff happened but I'm not gonna say nothin' yet," the comedian said.

Although she didn't reveal the name of the actress who was flirting with the rapper, she teased, "But it's gonna be in the streets so you're gonna know!" The power couple are married for nine years now and share 3 children together– Blue Ivy Carter, 6, and 8-month-old twins Rumi Carter and Sir Carter.

The night the alleged encounter took place appears to be the same night the Girls Trip actress took her epic selfie with Beyoncé. In an interview with Vulture back in January, Tiffany said, "Okay, so what had happened was, something had went down with somebody at the party, right? I'm not at liberty to say what had went down at the party."

She continued, "But Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, "No, I'm gonna end up fighting this bitch!" She was like, "No, have fun, Tiffany," and I said, "I'm only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me."

Haddish's smooth move worked and the two took a selfie together. "We took the picture and I was like, 'Is my wig slipping?' And she was like, 'Mmm-hmm. But she knew who I was! She came up to me and was like, 'I think you are so funny, Tiffany Haddish.' I was like, 'What? You know me?!' She said, 'I'm Beyoncé.' 'I KNOW!' "