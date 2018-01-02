Christmas may be over but that doesn't mean Pixie Lott has stopped accepting presents. The British pop star, who is preparing to walk down the aisle with model fiance Oliver Cheshire, has revealed her ultimate wedding gift.

Speaking to IBTimes UK ahead of the launch of Shell's latest #MakeTheFuture campaign, the 26-year-old songstress said she would be blown away if one of her heroes performed on her big day.

"I think as a complete shock if one of the legendary singers I grew up listening to Stevie Wonder or Mariah Carey or Lionel Richie – who I worked with in the past- would be such a surprise and I would burst into tears," she said.

"That would be so fab and I would absolutely love it."

Although she believes it would be special, she has little faith that it will become reality. "That won't happen."

Back in November, Lott gatecrashed the wedding of a couple in Manchester and surprised them with a live performance they won't forget in a hurry.

She documented the moment for fans on Instagram with a series of videos. In one clip she is seen sneaking into the venue. "It's a secret, shhh!" she tells the camera before gifting Ben Haslam, 34, and his new wife Rachel, 30 with a rendition of Kings of Leon's smash-hit, Use Somebody.

Here's hoping that one of her idols returns the gesture.

Lott recently teamed up with American Idol alumni Jennifer Hudson, Brazilian singer Luan Santana, Indian performer Monali Thakur and Nigerian music star Yemi Alade for a global collaboration to support Shell's push for cleaner energy.

When she isn't busy doing her part to promote sustainable energy, she is planning her September wedding and working on her new album. "2018 is going to be a busy time. The focus is going to be music for sure."