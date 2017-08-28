Anna Faris is reportedly taking some time to heal her broken heart following her split with Chris Pratt. Moreover, the Scary Movie star is said to be thinking about staying single for at least a year to deal with the changes in her life.

According to HollywoodLife, the actress is currently not thinking about dating because she wants to focus on healing her heart and spending quality time with her son Jack Pratt.

"They really want to keep things as amicable as possible, and hope that once the drama of the divorce is over, they will be able to maybe forge some kind of friendship, but as far as romance is involved, that's really not in the cards," a source told the celebrity gossip website.

"Right now, Anna has no desire to start dating, she's totally focused on her son and on healing her heart. She would like to stay single for at least a year so she can regroup and get her head together. Meeting somebody else is really not on the agenda for her, she just needs some 'me time' right now."

Faris and Pratt's split was reportedly on the cards for a long time. The former couple announced their split a month ago and in their joint statement said they "tried hard for a long time" to be together but finally decided to part ways as things did not work out between them. They got married in 2009 after getting engaged in 2008.

"Anna and Chris' decision to separate was a long-time coming, it wasn't a rash decision," the source said. "They tried to make it work for a long time, but it just wasn't doable."

"They grew apart, and Chris changed a lot as his career became more and more successful; they just found themselves in completely different places and in the end they fell out of love," the source continued.

"It's highly unlikely they will ever get back together again. It was a tough decision to break up, and it took a lot of soul-searching on both sides. But it really was for the best, for them and for their son [Jack Pratt, 5]."