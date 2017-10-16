Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are parents to two adorable children and have been very private about them, with the couple never sharing any of their photos on social media. Despite being one of Hollywood's most sought-after celebrities, the That '70s Show actors have so far managed to keep their two-year-old daughter Wyatt and nine-month-old son Dimitri out of the public eye.

In a recent interview, Kutcher revealed the real reason why he and his actress wife choose not to bring their family lives into the spotlight. "We have a private social network that we share stuff with the families, so the grandparents can see the kids and stuff," Kutcher said in an interview with iHeartRadio for The Thrive Global Podcast.

The 39-year-old Jobs actor, however, believes that his children have all the right to decide whether they want to live under the public eye once they grow up. But till then, as parents, they want to make those decisions for them as they think "future privacy will be the new celebrity".

"But we don't share any photos of our kids publicly because we feel that being public is a personal choice. My wife and I have chosen a career where we're in the public light, but my kids have not, so I think they have the right to choose that," he explained.

Kutcher also urged other parents not to share their children's photographs on social media as he fears they could someday be "potentially blackmailed with it". "It's their private life, it's not mine to give away. ... Your social profile is yours to create, not for someone else to create for you," he added.

While it is difficult being parents to two small children, Kutcher believes his kids re-energise him every time he gets tired.

However, the actor revealed that he definitely needs his quota of sleep as well. "I demand that I sleep seven hours and sleep eight if I can, but I also have babies at home, so that doesn't always work.

"I actually think taking a moment to relax for yourself, I think it's important for health. I'm a nightcap guy and I have my drink and it makes me very happy and helps me shut off the engine," he said.