Kylie Jenner is teasing her fans once again about her reported pregnancy. Recently, the Life Of Kylie star posted a photo on Snapchat, which featured her buying a bunch of snack food items, and some sanitary items, including tampons.

According to a report in Hollywood Life, she posted the photo of her buying tampons to confuse her fans, as she wanted to "keep them guessing" about he pregnancy.

A source allegedly told the gossip website, "Kylie's very aware that everyone is dying for her to reveal her bump and talk about her pregnancy. Throwing those tampons into her Snapchat story was just a way to keep people guessing."

The insider also claimed that Kylie is having fun teasing her fans. "She's loving the attention of everyone wondering about her pregnancy, she's having fun teasing people" the source was quoted as saying.

The rumours about the successful entrepreneur expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott began in September. People magazine reportedly confirmed the makeup mogul's pregnancy news and quoted a source as saying, "They started telling friends a few weeks ago. The family has known for quite some time. She is REALLY excited and so is Travis!"

Her mother Kris Jenner also played coy while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show's Halloween episode on 4 November. While pressed by Ellen about her daughter's pregnancy, she said, "Oh, I can feel where this is going. She's trying to trick me into confirming pregnancies."

Later the conversation turned to the family's decision to continue filming E!'s Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but Ellen didn't let go of the pregnancy question.

The Jenner mum said, "They all have their own businesses that they work on that they're passionate about. I think that because the show is in over 167 countries around the world, it really is a great foundation for all the other things we do. One helps the other. We recognise that, and we really appreciate the fact that we've been so blessed to be able to do this for so long. It's really an honour."

The 61-year-old added, "I'm excited, and you never know what's going to happen on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Season 15 we're shooting right now, so it's really exciting."

Ellen joked that it'll be the season "when they announce who's pregnant – who's really pregnant". But Kris laughed it off saying, "Yeah! Yeah! That'll be the truth."