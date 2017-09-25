Sam Smith has revealed the reason he would never use dating apps despite struggling to find love. The Stay With Me singer has said that he is too much of a romantic to want to use social media to find his dream partner.

According to Daily Star, the 25-year-old singer wants his romantic life to begin like the movie La La Land.

"No, I cannot do that stuff. No offence to anyone that uses them, but I am a massive romantic. I want that La La Land meet," Smith said. "That is what I am looking for."

Smith, who has sold 12 million copies of debut album In The Lonely Hour, then said that success to him has come at a cost. He, however, added that he has managed to have a "really good relationship with myself" after years of insecurities.

"I am just constantly working and travelling which doesn't help. It is hard and difficult but at the moment I have a really good relationship with myself, which I haven't for as long as I can remember so it is really good," he said. "I am really happy being single for the first time ever."

Smith also clarified his "insanely single" comment that was perceived by many to be a negative one. "I just meant that I am on the frontline, by myself with armour and spear," he said.

Smith, whose second album is expected to drop next month following the release of his smash-hit single Too Good At Goodbyes, recently talked about why he does not sell his unused track to other artists.

"I dunno, I don't really like giving my songs to other people, it's just not for me," Smith told Australian radio station KIIS FM.

"It just hasn't felt right for my songs — maybe just because my songs, like all the other (unused) ones, are just s**t."