Former Barcelona and Real Madrid star Luis Figo convinced Hernan Crespo to join the Premier Futsal, the Argentine has revealed.

The Premier Futsal is the world's biggest futsal promotion company founded by Indian entrepreneurs Abhinandan Balasubramanian, Dinesh Raj and Nithyashree Subban. The franchise-based league kick-started in 2016 and is currently done with the first two legs in India of the second season. Dubai will host the final leg of the 2017 Premier Futsal.

The Mumbai 5s franchise won the title in the debut season, while Crespo, who represented Kolkata based franchise lost in the semi-final.

Crespo, who is the marquee player for Chennai Singhams this year, admitted that he did not need any convincing from Figo, the president of Premier Futsal, to play in the second season of the futsal tournament in India.

"I came here last year. It was a very important experience, an amazing experience. When Luis Figo called me last year, I said 'Ok my friend. I will come.' I wanted to try and I had never been to India. This time, I didn't need Luis Figo to call me. It was easy,' Crespo told IBTimes UK.

Although Crespo saw Kolkata 5s make it to the semi-final last season this year his new side has struggled. The Singhams have only two wins from their first six fixtures.

The former Chelsea man, who played under Jose Mourinho at Inter Milan during the 2008/09 season, talked about his side's poor form in the 2017 Premier Futsal.

"Last year, I think Scholes [Bengaluru 5s] lost all their matches. This happens. Next year, everything could change. Maybe, you don't have an another chance. We came here to show our best and show our passion and try to make this sport better and better.

On returning to the dressing room as a player five years after retiring from football, Crespo said: "It's beautiful [to be back]. Everybody left football, two, three or five years ago. I missed this so much. Talk about dressing room, eating together, we miss this so much. Now we have the possibility to do again."

"I hope, I hope [to come back next year]. We are here to help the event to become bigger and bigger. It is very beautiful to come here [India] and play."