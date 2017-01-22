Kanye West is poised to resurrect his axed Life Of Pablo tour, according to reports.

The 39-year-old's live schedule was shelved after he was hospitalised last November for "psychiatric evaluation" amid fears he had suffered a breakdown.

Pushing forward with the show would mean fulfilling obligations to his UK and European fans, which had previously been in doubt.

"Kanye wants to finish the tour. He loves his show, and he wants everyone in the world to see it," a source close to Kim Kardashian's husband told E! Entertainment news.

"Kanye has a few surprise projects coming up that involves music and concerts in the spring and summer," they added.

Grammy Award-winning star Kanye was taken to UCLA Medical Centre at the end of last year after emergency services received a call regarding concerns over his erratic behaviour.

Cracks first began to show in October after Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim, 36, was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

The dad-of-two has also been plagued by reports that his marriage is over.

Fuelling speculation it was recently revealed that he and Kris Jenner's daughter have been living apart following his breakdown.

A source within Kimye's inner circle insists that all is good with the A-List couple.

They told People: "Kim is in a really great place right now, Kim and Kanye are very happy."

Meanwhile, another member of the Kardashian family has been grabbing their own share of headlines lately with reports that Khloe Kardashian is pregnant.

The 32-year-old took to social media to shoot down rumours that she is expecting her first child by sharing a series of videos on Instagram showing her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 25, enjoying a glass of wine (or three).

In one, Khloe ponders: "I wonder if Tristan wants to get me drunk based off of the size [of this] glass of wine."

Anther sees Thompson smiling and dancing while holding his own gauntlet of vino.

"Wine life," he said.