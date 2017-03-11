Justin Bieber may not be everybody's cup of tea, especially considering some of his outrageous antics in the past. But the Sorry singer has one person in his corner and its none other than Adele.

During her concert at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia, the Some One Like You songstress asked the 95,000-plus crowd if they were excited about Bieber's performance at the same venue next week. "Are any of you going to see Justin Bieber when he's here?" she asked, to which a number of people in the crowd began to boo.

"Don't boo him, he's only a kid," the British Grammy-winner told her fans. "You'd be like that if you were famous at 12 ... I don't know him but I feel bad for him when everyone boos him."

Adele and Bieber's music tours happen to coincide in Australia. While the 28-year-old singer was crooning Hello to the jam-packed stadium, the 23-year-old Canadian artiste was on stage at Melbourne's Etihad Stadium himself as part of his Purpose World Tour.

Bieber will hold a concert in Sydney on Wednesday, 15 March, but unlike Adele's, which brought much of the area to a standstill, the Love Your Self singer is expecting a 70,000-strong audience.

Adele's own concert, while an aural treat for those in attendance, had a hiccough of its own when one fan suffered a heart attack mid-show. The singer stopped her performance to check on the 47-year-old woman.

'She [Adele] stopped the concert and she was like ''I'm so sorry but someone got hurt and I have to check they're okay'," Meg Rylance one of the people in attendance, told Daily Mail Australia.