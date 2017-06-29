Manchester City's Claudio Bravo was the hero on Wednesday (28 June) as he saved all three of Portugal's penalties to send Chile to the final of the 2017 Confederations Cup.

The end-to-end semi-final between the two nations saw no goals as the game was to be decided via a penalty shootout.

And it was Bravo who ensured that Chile would be reaching their third final in three years as he denied Ricardo Quaresma, Joao Moutinho and Nani while Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz and Alexis Sanchez all netted their penalties.

It was not the first time that Bravo was the penalty hero for Chile either as he denied Ever Banega and Lucas Biglia to help Chile beat Argentina twice in the 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals respectively.

However, yesterday's man-of-the-match performance was all the more important for the Chilean goalkeeper after the season that he endured in Manchester. Following his signing last summer as he was brought in to replace Joe Hart, Bravo had a shaky start and received heavy criticism for his shot-stopping ability.

He was eventually dropped for second choice goalkeeper, Willy Caballero and will face a tough fight for game time this upcoming season with the Citizens signing Ederson Moraes earlier this month.

