Legendary game designer Hideo Kojima has weighed in on Nintendo's upcoming hybrid console, the Switch, dubbing the system a "gamer's dream."

In an interview with IGN at RTX Sydney, Kojima said he particularly liked the console's hybrid capabilities and the idea of allowing gamers to playing a game at home and take it outside as well.

"You might be familiar with the fact that for a previous game that I did, we had a specification that we called 'Transfarring' where you could take the saved data from the PS Vita and move it over to the PS3 and back and forth like that," Kojima said. "I believe [Switch] is an extension of that idea.

"The fact that you can play something at home and take it outside, this is the gamer's dream. The Switch is an evolution of that."

He adds that when users purchase a Blu-Ray disc, they often receive a free code for the digital version, allowing them to start a movie at home and then continue watching it on their smartphone or tablet if they so choose to do so.

"This is how movies and TV are moving, and this is how games should go," he said. "I feel like cloud technology is what everything will eventually move to. It's further behind right now than I think were people thought it would be at this point, but I think it will go there, and when the infrastructure is ready, you'll be able to play everything, on every device, anywhere. The Switch is the predecessor to this step."

During the event, Kojima also discussed his mysterious upcoming game Death Stranding.

Before deciding to partner with Sony, Kojima said he received "many offers" from people outside the gaming industry, including a person from the United Arab Emirates who offered "a lot of money," Dual Shockers reports. Having worked with Sony for more than 20 years, Kojima said he decided to go with the company that gives him 100% creative freedom and with whom there is a mutual respect. He added that working with the gaming giant would also give his debut game from Kojima Productions better chances of succeeding.

When asked if Death Stranding will support virtual reality in some capacity, Kojima said that it won't "at this time."

Announced at Sony's E3 2016 press conference with a cryptic trailer, Death Stranding is an open world action game with co-operative play. The title stars The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus, Hannibal star Mads Mikkelsen and Hollywood director Guillermo del Toro.

During The Game Awards in December last year, Kojima unveiled another trailer set in a war-torn city, which debuted Mikkelsen and del Toro's characters.

The developer has yet to officially announce a release date for Death Stranding. However, he has confirmed at RTX 2017 that the launch date has already been set, Game Rant reported. Last year, Kojima said that the game may be released in 2018.

Nintendo Switch is set to hit shelves on 3 March.