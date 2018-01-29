Hillary Clinton stunned attendees at the 2018 Grammy Awards when she made a cameo appearance at the ceremony by reading a segment of the best-selling book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

Several celebrities took the stage to read part of Michael Wolff's expose of life at the heart of American power.

Among them were John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dog, Cardi B, DJ Khaled and the former first lady herself.

Clinton's appearance drew huge cheers from the crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

In what was the 60th anniversary of the awards, Clinton read: "He had a longtime fear of being poisoned — one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald's. No one knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made."

Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations ripped into the film with a tweet.

Others thought it was a great idea. The businessman Adam Best said: "Hillary Clinton pulling down Fire and Fury to reveal herself as the reader is the greatest shade ever. Cannot wait until Trump's meltdown over this."

And Scott Dworkin from the Democratic Coalition tweeted:

Debate has been rife over the validity of some of the claims in Wolff's book including the allegation that former strategist Steve Bannon accused Donald Trump Jr of acting in a "treasonous" way by meeting a delegation of Russian businessmen in Trump Tower.

Bannon, who was once one of the most influential figures inside the White House, has seen supporters flee in the wake of that claim. Trump himself described his erstwhile friend as "Sloppy Steve" after the allegations.

Bannon had already been fired by Trump for unspecified reasons. He left the White House in August 2017 and returned to his right-wing website, Breitbart.

But earlier this month he stepped down from his role at the website.

Wolff's book also suggests that Trump's daughter, Ivanka, has worked on a plan with her husband Jared Kushner to become the first woman president.

She was also cited as being someone who mocked Trump's infamous combover hairstyle.