Rumours are circulating that former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton may be considering running against incumbent Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio in New York City. However, a longtime Clinton confidante says she does not expect Clinton to run for the post – or in any future elections.

"I think she's going to figure out ways to help kids and families. That's been what she's been focused on her whole life, and a lot of issues that are affecting them, over the next couple of years," Neera Tanden told CNN's Jake Tapper on State of the Union on Sunday (8 January).

"But I don't expect her to ever run for any elected office again," Tanden continued. Tanden is one of Clinton's close allies and head of the liberal think-thank Center for American Progress.

Tanden's remarks follow a flurry of rumours about Clinton's supposed plan to run for NYC mayor. According to Reuters, discussions of a potential mayoral run gathered steam when conservative news website Newsmax reported that Democrats were unhappy with De Blasio and were urging her to run. An editorial in the New York Post and a column in the New York Times followed, according to CBS News.

"I don't expect her to run for this and I don't expect her to run for other office," Tanden said. "I think her job is to — what she's thinking about right now is how to help those kids and families as she had her whole life."

According to Reuters, De Blasio has had some tense moments since becoming mayor in 2013, including state and federal corruption investigations looking into his fundraising tactics. De Blasio supported Clinton during the presidential primary.

Though Clinton lives in Chappaqua, New York, she could run for mayor as long as she becomes a resident of New York City by the election. She easily won the city during the presidential election, gaining more than 80% of the votes against Queens-born Trump.

Clinton received a standing ovation at the last performance of The Color Purple on Broadway on Sunday (8 January), with theatre-goers telling her they "loved" her.