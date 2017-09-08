Hillary Clinton will be paying a one-day visit to the UK in October to discuss the events of the 2016 US presidential election following the release of her memoirs.

"What Happened" is set to be released on 12 September and is expected to provide a close look at Clinton's shock loss to Donald Trump.

In July, Clinton described the book as a chance for readers to get an "idea of what it's really like to run for president, especially if you're a woman ... ultimately it's about resilience, how to get back up after a loss."

The former first lady and secretary of state will be visiting the Cheltenham Literature Festival and the Southbank Centre's London Literature Festival on 15 October in what will be the only two tour stops that are currently billed outside of the US.

Clinton said: "In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I've often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net. Now I'm letting my guard down."

Thousands are expected to try and snap up tickets for the event which was only unveiled in the early hours of Friday morning (8 September.)

Clinton suffered a shock loss against Donald Trump in the presidential election just months after becoming the first-ever female presidential candidate fielded by a major US political party.

Caroline Hutton, the chairman of the Cheltenham Festivals, said: "These past 18 months have been the most extraordinary time in American politics.

"We couldn't be more excited and honoured to have Hillary Rodham Clinton in person at our literature festival, giving us her first-hand perspective. From debut novelists and cutting-edge spoken-word artists to some of the world's most influential thought leaders and agenda-setters our festival prides itself on bringing the most outstanding voices to Cheltenham every year."

Concerns in the US have been raised among Democrats over what details Clinton may reveal with reports of a possible attack on Bernie Sanders and other criticisms that may damage the party who are yet to recover from their 2016 defeat.