Los Angeles-based hip-hop producer Ramsay Tha Great has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for pimping four women in Orange County.

The 25-year-old star, who has worked with the likes of Soulja Boy, Famous Dex, and Rich the Kid, made thousands of dollars a week from women he coaxed into prostituting themselves after scouting them on social media sites.

Ramsay pleaded guilty to four counts of pimping and pandering, human trafficking, and assault with a firearm.

One of his victims, who was 19, met Ramsay during a music video shoot and thought they were in a relationship.

Prosecutors said that he threatened her with a gun and choked her at least twice when she said she wanted to quit prostitution.

They said he used his influence and social media presence to intimidate and exploit the women for financial gain.

The beat maker, born Brandon Christopher Ramsay, was arrested back in February after the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force conducted a sting operation upon seeing ads for the two women offering sexual services.

According to prosecutors, an undercover officer arranged to meet the women at a motel on Harbor Boulevard in Anaheim. During their meeting, Ramsay called one of them multiple times trying to locate her.

He was later found in possession of undisclosed evidence and text messages sent to the women.