Iggy Azalea is furious after her record label Def Jam postponed the release of her second album Digital Distortion, with the label now confirming that they will not release any more singles from her long-player.

Iggy's took to Twitter as she unleashed her frustration by writing: "[Def Jam CEO] Steve Bartels says he doesn't want to release another single for my album unfortunately. So that's that."

She claimed that she was "very disappointed that's their decision," before continuing: "I'm very unhappy with the way things have been handled too. I will make sure it's not this way for ia3... I can assure you guys of that."

The Australian rapper chose not to make her angry feelings known Instagram, instead posting a sexy shot of her world famous curves to her 10.3m followers in a seductive mirror selfie.

The 27-year-old star from Sydney – who is famed for her pear-shaped physique – wowed her followers with the picture showcasing her tiny waist in a tied grey T-shirt, purple cropped legging and trainers.

One person commented: "this is why I'm on Instagram so much".

Another fan wrote: "Hips dont lie", on the snap that has amassed over 303k likes in 18 hours.

A third speculated that Iggy has had bottom implants, writing: "Did she get butt implants because on Premios juventud her butt look so big and I went back to some of her old pictures and it did not look that big @thenewclassic@thenewclassic".

Despite the bad news, Iggy ensured her loyal fans that her album release has not been cancelled.

The drama comes after two singles from Digital Distortion flopped in the charts. Her most recent song Mo Bounce dropped out of the Australian Top 100 after just one week.

She slammed the label again earlier this month over its decision to change the release date of Digital Distortion without informing her.

Snapchat videos released last week heard her say that she had "no idea" when Digital Distortion would be released, stating: "But then they were like 'no we changed our mind, let's put the preorder up on at June 2'."

Iggy – full name Amethyst Amelia Kelly – enjoyed huge success when her 2014 debut studio album The New Classic peaked among the top five of several charts worldwide.