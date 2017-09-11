Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Mara Lane
Jonathan Rhys Meyers' wife Mara Lane suffered a miscarriage

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and his wife announced on 10 September that the couple had suffered the miscarriage of their second child. Mara Lane shared a lengthy Instagram post in which she informed fans of the sad news and explained that her husband was finding it difficult to cope with the loss.

"With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven," she wrote. "Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here." Meyers and Mara share nine-month-old son Wolf who was born earlier this year.

On 8 September, Meyers was stopped at the airport in Vancouver after being found too intoxicated to board the flight. "He was staggering around for a good while. He wasn't causing any hassle with anyone, he just seemed to be really intoxicated. It was very sad to see him like this," a person who witnessed the drunken actor, said.

"He looked like someone who didn't have a clue where he was. He was completely out of it. Other passengers were concerned to see him in such a way just after 10am.

"It really looked like his demons had caught up with him again. He's such a talented actor, it's tragic."

Mara confirmed the incident but shamed the person who took photos of her husband in his intoxicated state. "I feel that whomever took photos of my husband was slightly in the wrong and was concerned for the wrong reasons but ... it's ok. It's ok. Maybe you have/had a family to feed and need/needed money? I don't know. We forgive you," she wrote.

According to the post, the 40-year-old Irishman was later able to return home and would check in to a detox programme.

"Life is life. Life is beautiful. Life is tough sometimes though so let's try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up," she added.

Meyers has battled alcohol addiction for a long while now and has checked into rehab numerous times. In 2009 he was arrested after assaulting employees at Charles de Gaulle airport while drunk. He was found guilty of public intoxication and was fined for threatening to kill three police officers.

In 2013 he opened up about his addiction and the toll it has had on his family. "As you get older you see the stupid things you have done. It is not the consequences for yourself but your family get hurt, your friends get hurt," he said at the time.

9/7/17 Forever Young ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ŒðŸ»With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven. Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here... when life throws us curve balls such as these. Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know. I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress... sometimes it's like two steps forward, one step back. Thank you family and friends and all of you lovely kind beautiful people who send us good energy and thoughts and support. It is so appreciated. I have so much love for you. To some others, my husband is an Irishman who battles alcoholism and depression and drank between jobs to try to cope with the sadness of this news. I am trying to and still learning/adjusting to living with the public, like one would as a concerned mother-in-law. I feel that whomever took photos of my husband was slightly in the wrong and was concerned for the wrong reasons but ... it's ok. It's ok. Maybe you have/had a family to feed and need/needed money? I don't know. We forgive you. He is safe and with his sober living companion and bodyguard to get into a detox closer to home since he was denied hospital help twice in Ireland because of an already two month wait period. Life is life. Life is beautiful. Life is tough sometimes though so let's try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up. Sending love to those in... Texas, Florida, India and Mexico with all the natural disasters going on. We are both so sensitive and the past couple of weeks have been so ouch in our hearts for all humans and animals affected. With Love, M&J

